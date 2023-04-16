Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever

Families and neighbours grieve the death of band members whose only passion, they say, was to spread the joy of dhol

Satish Dhumal, 23, founder of Bajiprabhu Dhol Tasha Pathak, was also a member of the Yuva Sena

The bus accident, which claimed the lives of 13 people and injured more than 25, has sent shockwaves through Nagari Niwara and BMC Colony in Goregaon East, where most of the victims lived. When mid-day arrived at Nagari Niwara on Saturday, the neighbourhood was enveloped in a pall of gloom.

Shivam Khedekar, a resident, claimed that the accident would not have happened had the band members taken the Mumbai Pune Expressway. “But two of the members who were a part of the dhol pathak had to be dropped at Khopoli, so the bus took the old Mumbai Pune Highway route,” he said.

Nine-year-old Veer Kamlesh Mandavkar from BMC Colony in Goregaon East, was among the four minors who died in the incident. According to his neighbour, Santosh Bhuvad, “he was the sweetest child in the colony”.

Relatives of Veer Mandavkar, 9, outside his parent’s home in BMC Colony in Goregaon East. Veer, a Class II student at Lakshya Dham School, had joined the band three months ago. Pics/Shadab Khan

When mid-day visited his home, his parents had already left for the hospital. One of his relatives Govind More, who was present, said that the family came to know about the incident via news channel. “He was a bright child and studying in Class II at Lakshya Dham School. He was very passionate about playing the dhol. Around three months ago, he joined the pathak,” said More. Veer was an only child. His father, Kamlesh Mandavkar works at the Goregaon Film City. “He wanted to provide Veer with a good education, and had recently bought him a new cycle.”

The Dhumal family lost both their sons, Satish, 23, and Swapnil in the accident. A member of Yuva Sena and founder of Bajiprabhu Dhol Tasha Pathak, Satish was happy that his band was receiving back-to-back work. Prathamesh Mane, his childhood friend, said, “He was pursuing commerce at Raheja College. He formed the band last year, and they had been performing at several functions, including Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Eighteen-year-old Jui Sawant, a resident of Omkar Jaldhara building, Laxmi Nagar, Goregaon East was also part of pathak and lost her life in the mishap. When mid-day visited the society, the residents said that the family had gone to collect her body. According to the neighbours, she had called her father when she reached Pune.

Family and friends are now praying for the speedy recovery of those battling for life. Rushab Korpe, 14, a resident of BMC Colony, is currently in the ICU. His cousin Shravan Korpe said that he has suffered a fracture to his hand, and an injury to his head. “We’ve been told that his condition is stable,” he said.

List of deceased

1. Satish Dhumal

2. Swapnil Dhumal

3. Veer Mandavkar

4. Jui Sawant

5. Yash Yadav

6. Vaibhavi Sable

7. Kutik Lohit

8. Rahul Gothan

9. Manish Rathod

10. Abhay Sable

11. Harshada Pardeshi

12. Aniket Jagtap

13. Mahesh Pujari