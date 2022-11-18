Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination

BMC holds meetings with imams of local mosques, seeks their help in dispelling myths about vaccine amid the community

BMC officials and health professionals hold a meeting with imams at M East ward office on Thursday

Responding to the BMC’s call for help, all mosques in Govandi will start making announcements on the need to vaccinate children from today. In view of the growing number of measles cases in M East ward, which covers Govandi and Deonar and has a significant Muslim population, civic officials on Thursday met local religious leaders.

