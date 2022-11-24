×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Governor Koshyari CM Shinde and Fadnavis address meeting of Maharashtra Vice Chancellors

Mumbai: Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde and Fadnavis address meeting of Maharashtra Vice Chancellors

Updated on: 24 November,2022 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Senior government officials and vice chancellors of state were present during the meeting

Mumbai: Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde and Fadnavis address meeting of Maharashtra Vice Chancellors

The meeting the was held at Raj Bhavan. Pic/ CMO


The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the meeting of Vice Chancellors of all Non Agricultural public Universities in the State at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.


An official press release from the Chief Ministers office at Mantralaya said, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,  Deputy Chief Minister  Devendra Fadanvis, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Dada Patil, Minister of Skills Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, senior government officers  and vice chancellors were present during the meeting.



Also Read: BJP committed to bring UCC once democratic discussions are over: Amit Shah


It said, In the meeting it was discussed about NIRF Ranking of universities, creation of Electoral Literacy Clubs in colleges, implementation of National Education Policy in Maharashtra and other issues concerning higher education.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK