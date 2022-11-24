Mumbai: Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde and Fadnavis address meeting of Maharashtra Vice Chancellors

Senior government officials and vice chancellors of state were present during the meeting
The meeting the was held at Raj Bhavan. Pic/ CMO
The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the meeting of Vice Chancellors of all Non Agricultural public Universities in the State at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
An official press release from the Chief Ministers office at Mantralaya said, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Dada Patil, Minister of Skills Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, senior government officers and vice chancellors were present during the meeting.
It said, In the meeting it was discussed about NIRF Ranking of universities, creation of Electoral Literacy Clubs in colleges, implementation of National Education Policy in Maharashtra and other issues concerning higher education.