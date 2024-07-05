The deceased, Dinesh Soni from Vasai, worked in an imitation jewellery workshop in Bhayander. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The deceased Dinesh Soni, fell from train/ Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: GRP discovers dead body of a man between Vasai, Nalasopara stations x 00:00

The Government Railway Police on Friday morning discovered a dead body between Vasai and Nalasopara railway stations. Upon examination, it was found that the deceased had several fatal injuries to his head and part of their thigh was burnt. The police also discovered a mobile phone and an Aadhar card on the dead body--both items appeared to be broken and burnt.

The deceased, identified as Dinesh Soni, resided in Vasai and worked in an imitation jewellery workshop in Bhayander. He is survived by his wife and two children--a daughter (15) and a son (13).

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources told mid-day that Soni was grievously injured after falling from a moving local train between Vasai and Nalasopara stations. As often is the case, the train was crowded and during his attempts to get inside, Soni's hand slipped and fell.

The police, during the probe, discovered his burnt phone in his pocket. The authorities are investigating what caused the accident and how his phone caught fire resulting in burn marks on his thigh.

An official from Vasai GRP said that they are probing whether his phone catching fire caused him to fall or that his phone caught fire after he fell from the train.

Soni's older brother Shekhar told mid-day, "He had left for work as usual and took a train to Bhayander. The train was crowded it seemed and he fell while trying to enter. The phone recovered by the police was broken and burnt so was a portion of his thigh. We don't know what exactly transpired. We are all traumatised. He was the breadwinner of the family."

"We have registered an ADR; the investigation is underway," said senior inspector Bhagwan Dange from Vasai GRP.