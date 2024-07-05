Breaking News
Mumbai gets new govt medical college
Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car
Thane: Video exposes land mafia’s role in dumping of debris on wetlands
Gun-supplying gang busted by Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai GRP discovers dead body of a man between Vasai Nalasopara stations

Mumbai: GRP discovers dead body of a man between Vasai, Nalasopara stations

Updated on: 05 July,2024 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The deceased, Dinesh Soni from Vasai, worked in an imitation jewellery workshop in Bhayander. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Mumbai: GRP discovers dead body of a man between Vasai, Nalasopara stations

The deceased Dinesh Soni, fell from train/ Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Mumbai: GRP discovers dead body of a man between Vasai, Nalasopara stations
x
00:00

The Government Railway Police on Friday morning discovered a dead body between Vasai and Nalasopara railway stations. Upon examination, it was found that the deceased had several fatal injuries to his head and part of their thigh was burnt. The police also discovered a mobile phone and an Aadhar card on the dead body--both items appeared to be broken and burnt. 


The deceased, identified as Dinesh Soni, resided in Vasai and worked in an imitation jewellery workshop in Bhayander. He is survived by his wife and two children--a daughter (15) and a son (13). 


Police sources told mid-day that Soni was grievously injured after falling from a moving local train between Vasai and Nalasopara stations. As often is the case, the train was crowded and during his attempts to get inside, Soni's hand slipped and fell.


The police, during the probe, discovered his burnt phone in his pocket. The authorities are investigating what caused the accident and how his phone caught fire resulting in burn marks on his thigh.

An official from Vasai GRP said that they are probing whether his phone catching fire caused him to fall or that his phone caught fire after he fell from the train. 

Soni's older brother Shekhar told mid-day, "He had left for work as usual and took a train to Bhayander. The train was crowded it seemed and he fell while trying to enter. The phone recovered by the police was broken and burnt so was a portion of his thigh. We don't know what exactly transpired. We are all traumatised. He was the breadwinner of the family."

"We have registered an ADR; the investigation is underway," said senior inspector Bhagwan Dange from Vasai GRP.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vasai nalasopara mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK