Mumbai: Hancock Bridge fails to meet deadline again

Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

It was to be completed today but will be done by June 15; the work of asphalting and connectivity with roads on both sides is still going on

Hancock Bridge is the city’s first motorable bridge which is to be assembled and put in place at one go. Pic/Shadab Khan


The new deadline for the completion of Hancock Bridge is now set at June 15.  The deadline to open the bridge has already been extended several times. The most recent was before May 31. But, now the bridges department has expressed its inability to meet the deadline and says it will take another 15 days. The work of Carnac Bridge depends on Hancock Bridge, which has been under construction for two years after the first deadline. 

The 148-year-old Hancock Bridge was demolished in 2016 after being declared dilapidated. It is the key link for east-west connectivity. The construction began in 2019 and the bridge was supposed to be completed in 2020. 




It is the city’s first motorable bridge which is to be assembled and put in place at one go. As per the plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was to place the entire structure at one go and the asphalting would have been completed by March 2020. “The work halted due to technical reasons as well as due to the pandemic,” said an official from the bridges department. 


