Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur

Updated on: 18 June,2025 01:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Commuters on the Harbour line faced major disruptions during Wednesday’s morning rush hour after a trespasser was hit by a train and became entangled in its wheels. The train was reportedly halted twice. Several trains running behind it also faced delay.

Commuters on the Harbour line faced major disruptions during Wednesday’s morning rush hour after a trespasser was hit by a train and became entangled in its wheels. The train had to be halted twice as pieces of the victim’s clothing remained stuck in the underframe even after the site was cleared.

Railway officials said, “A 25-year-old man crossing the tracks was struck by a Panvel-bound local train between Tilak Nagar and Chembur stations this morning.”


Following the accident, the train was detained from 9:19 am to 9:36 am to clear the body, causing delays for thousands of passengers during peak hours.


Officials added that due to the incident, five local trains were held up at Chembur station. After the initial clearance, the affected train proceeded but had to be halted again at Mankhurd from 9:46 am to 10:10 am to remove the victim's clothes which were stuck in the undercarriage.

mumbai local train mumbai news mumbai india mumbai trains

