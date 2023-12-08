Breaking News
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell

Updated on: 08 December,2023 05:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The seized contraband was intended for circulation among drug peddlers in Mumbai, with the ultimate goal of reaching consumers

Representational Image

Key Highlights

  1. The ANC successfully dismantled an interstate gang involved in drug trafficking
  2. The operation resulted in the seizure of 2 kg of Hashish Oil valued at Rs 2 crore
  3. The arrested drug peddlers both residents of Madurai

The ANC of Mumbai Crime Branch successfully dismantled an interstate gang involved in drug trafficking. The operation, conducted by the ANC Azad Maidan Unit on December 7, 2023, resulted in the seizure of 2 kg of Hashish Oil (Cannabis oil) valued at Rs 2 crore from two individuals in Bandra West.


The arrested drug peddlers, identified as Anand Kumar G, 37, and Udhay Deivendran, 39, both residents of Madurai, revealed during interrogation that the hashish oil was procured from their hometown.


The seized contraband was intended for circulation among drug peddlers in Mumbai, with the ultimate goal of reaching consumers. “The unit has seized contraband exceeding R50 crore and arrested 208 key drug peddlers so far,” said DCP Prakash Jadhav of ANC.


