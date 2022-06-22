Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy heading for a new challenge

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Hawkers unhappy with govt nod to proposal for inclusion of corporators in town vending committees, say will go to court

A hawker sells toys at Wadala. File pic


The long-awaited hawkers’ policy is set to face new challenges as the state government approved the demand to include corporators in town vending committees (TVCs). The hawkers’ unions are not happy with this decision and have threatened to challenge the move before the court.

The city town vending committee, which has the authority to implement the hawkers’ policy, is headed by the civic chief and includes representatives from the police department, various departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations, members of hawker association as well as civic society. In 2018, a resolution was passed in the BMC general body meeting to include corporators, too. The state government has recently approved the same, making way for corporators to take part in both city and zonal level town vending committees.




“We received the approval from the state government to include corporators in town vending committees and will implement the same,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma. Azad Hawkers Union President Dayashankar Singh said, “This decision is not according to the law. We will talk with other hawkers’ unions and challenge it in court. The corporation is dissolved now and nobody is sure when the election will happen.”  “The corporation has been dissolved and now there are no corporators in the city.


mumbai news mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation

