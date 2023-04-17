Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai HC dismisses two pleas against Maha govts reversal of BMC ward delimitation

Mumbai: HC dismisses two pleas against Maha govt's reversal of BMC ward delimitation

Updated on: 17 April,2023 03:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In November 2021, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had decided to increase the number of wards from 227 to 236

Mumbai: HC dismisses two pleas against Maha govt's reversal of BMC ward delimitation

File photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai: HC dismisses two pleas against Maha govt's reversal of BMC ward delimitation
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed petitions filed by two former councillors challenging the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government's ordinance reversing the delimitation of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards from 236 to 227.


A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and M W Chandwani said it found no substance in the petitions and hence, they stand dismissed.



In November 2021, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had decided to increase the number of wards from 227 to 236.


However, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in August issued an ordinance bringing the number back to 227.

Former BMC councillors Raju Pednekar and Sameer Desai in their petitions challenged the Shinde government's decision and claimed that it sought to put the clock back.

The petitioners claimed that the reversal of the delimitation from 236 to 227 was arbitrary and could lead to a delay in the civic elections.

Also read: Supreme Court penalises Mumbai Metro for felling of trees beyond permission

The state government opposed the petitions alleging that they were filed with "ulterior motives" and ought to be dismissed with exemplary cost.

The government further said that it felt that the number of wards need not be increased, as the population rise was miniscule.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra bombay high court news Eknath Shinde brihanmumbai municipal corporation Maha Vikas Aghadi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK