Mumbai: Hospitals report monsoon-related ailment 'leptospirosis' cases in May

Private hospitals in the city too are reporting leptospirosis cases. A 60-year-old patient was admitted to Bhatia Hospital and another 28-year-old patient was admitted to Elizabeth Hospital for leptospirosis two weeks ago

Even before the monsoon starts in Mumbai, the city hospitals have started reporting cases of leptospirosis in the city. Last week, two persons were admitted to the government-run Sir JJ Hospital for monsoon-related ailments.

Both were in their early 30s and were admitted and treated for leptospirosis. Speaking about the cases, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, a doctor at Sir JJ Hospital, said, “People having a history of walking in water logging areas or working in sewage are usually tested for leptospirosis. Both the cases admitted to the hospital are labourers who have a history of working in sewage in order to clean them. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that is commonly transmitted through exposure to contaminated water.”

“Both the patients had a fever and body/muscle ache history. They were admitted last week to the hospital. To reduce the risk of contracting leptospirosis, it is important to follow precautionary measures,” Dr Gaikwad.

Speaking about these cases, Dr Samrat Shah, Consultant Internist, at Bhatia Hospital, said, “Both of them had high fever with severe muscle pain. The patients consulted their GP, but the fever did not come under control for three days. Upon admission, the patient's blood tests were conducted and their CPK levels were found to be high, platelet counts low and WBC was high. Patients were administered antibiotics for leptospirosis.”

According to the doctors, in most of the leptospirosis cases, the patients have a history of walking in water and a wound on their leg.

Speaking about the precautionary measures, Dr Shah said, “People should always wear protective gear, such as boots and gloves when working in areas where the bacteria may be present. Citizens should avoid coming in contact with potentially contaminated water sources, such as lakes, rivers, and streams.”

Experts suggest that the environment needs to be kept clean and free of standing water, which can attract rodents that may carry the bacteria.

“In case people come into contact with potentially contaminated water, they should shower and thoroughly wash any exposed skin,” added Dr Shah.

Symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, headache, muscle pain, and vomiting. People should seek medical attention if they experience any of the symptoms related to leptospirosis,” added the doctor.

According to the BMC data from epidemiology cell, last year five deaths were reported in Mumbai due to leptospirosis.