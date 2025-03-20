Nanavati Max Hospital and Sushrut Hospital perform Mumbai’s first three-pair domino kidney transplant, saving three end-stage renal disease patients through a synchronised donor-recipient chain

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Nanavati Max Hospital in Vile Parle has performed Mumbai’s first multi-hospital three-pair domino kidney transplant of the year in collaboration with Sushrut Hospital in Chembur. The complex procedure has offered renewed hope to three patients suffering from end-stage renal disease, highlighting the potential of paired exchange transplants in overcoming blood group incompatibility.

The intricate series of surgeries involved six separate procedures, two organ retrievals and transplantations at Nanavati Max Hospital and one set at Sushrut Hospital. This synchronised effort united three donors and three recipients from different families, creating a domino chain that facilitated successful transplants across incompatible blood groups.

The first recipient, a 36-year-old resident of Bhindi Bazar, Mumbai, had been on dialysis for two years. His mother was a potential donor and a good match. However, when doctors proposed a swap procedure that could save multiple lives, his mother selflessly agreed to donate her kidney to a 57-year-old woman who had been on the waiting list for two years and required regular dialysis.

The 57-year-old woman’s husband was willing to donate his kidney but was found to be incompatible due to differing blood groups. As an O-positive donor, finding a suitable match was particularly challenging. Through the swap arrangement, the woman’s husband donated his kidney to a 25-year-old resident of Ratnagiri, a dialysis technician who had been assisting patients with chronic kidney disease.

The young technician had been diagnosed with kidney failure only two months ago after his deteriorating health was noticed by his colleagues. With no compatible donor in his family and limited financial means, his chances of survival were bleak until the domino transplant presented a viable solution.

Completing the chain, the technician’s 50-year-old mother donated her kidney to the 36-year-old Bhindi Bazar resident, thus concluding the synchronised exchange. The series of transplants took place on Tuesday, 18 March 2025, with all procedures deemed successful. The patients are currently recovering well.

Dr Jatin Kothari, Director of Nephrology and Chief Consultant of Renal Transplant Medicine at Nanavati Max Hospital, highlighted the significance of this domino transplant. “The domino approach for kidney transplants helps patients who might otherwise face a long wait for cadaveric organs. For some, it represents the only ray of hope when matching donors are unavailable within families,” he explained.

Dr Kothari also emphasised the need for a centralised registry of unmatched donor-recipient pairs across hospitals in the city or state. “Establishing a unified registry can help us create larger domino chains and assist more patients in need,” he added.

Dr Vivek Talaulikar, Director and Chief Operating Officer (Western Region) at Max Healthcare, praised the teamwork and precision involved. “This pioneering three-pair domino transplant showcases our commitment to innovative renal care and patient-centric solutions. Expanding the possibility of larger domino chains across hospitals will reduce the number of unmatched transplants, alleviating both clinical and financial strain on patients,” he said.

The success of this three-pair domino transplant underscores Nanavati Max Hospital’s leadership in advancing renal care and innovative transplant solutions. The hospital continues to advocate for increased awareness of organ donation and encourages potential donors to help bridge the critical gap in organ availability.

By demonstrating the potential of paired exchange transplants, this milestone marks a significant step towards improving outcomes for end-stage kidney failure patients and expanding access to life-saving treatments.