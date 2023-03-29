Mumbai: Hours before discharge, man jumps to death from Nair hospital's 2nd floor

Deceased, a Sindhudurg resident, had successfully undergone angioplasty

After undergoing treatment for a cardiac issue, a 40-year-old inexplicably jumped from the second floor of civic-run Nair hospital's OPD building on Tuesday morning, ending his life. According to hospital officials, he was due to get discharged on the same day.

The deceased, Avinash Sawant, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, Sindhudurg, was admitted to the hospital on March 1.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior hospital official said, "On March 8, he was shifted to the cardiology department. The angiography was done and his report revealed that he had a blockage. Doctors then decided to perform an angioplasty. Sawant underwent the procedure three days ago and doctors decided to discharge him on Tuesday. Unfortunately, we were informed by the staff that the patient died by suicide by jumping from the toilet window. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot."

On the condition of anonymity, a staff member said, "The patient was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of the cardiology department in the OPD building. Around 8.30 am, he went to the toilet and opened the window. Another patient's relatives who happened to be there found his behaviour odd and they alerted the staff. But the patient jumped and he was found lying in a pool of blood. The staff immediately took him to the casualty room but he was no more."

According to the Agripada police station, the patient didn't leave behind a suicide note and no one had any idea about his intentions.

As per protocol, his body was sent for a post-mortem.

A person known to the deceased, who did not wish to be named, told mid-day, "He had been ill since December. The family brought him here from the Konkan for treatment. He was treated for the illness and was on the verge of getting discharged. He may have been depressed due to a long illness. We never thought that he would take such a step."

Dr Pravin Rathi, dean, Nair hospital, said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. We will make sure such an incident doesn't take place again on our premises."