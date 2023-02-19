Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case

Responds to discrimination allegations, says cell was formed to aid students

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani met family members of Darshan Solanki during a condolence meeting in Ahmedabad. Pic/PTI

The IIT Bombay on Friday released a statement in connection with the death of 18-year-old engineering student Darshan Solanki, stating that they had started a parallel investigation into the suicide case and are recording the statements of students. The college also said that they were cooperating with the Powai police. Solanki, a first year BTech chemical engineering student, hailed from Ahmedabad. He joined the institute three months ago. On February 12, he jumped from the seventh floor of the refuge area of the IIT Bombay building.

His father, Ramesh, claimed that a few days earlier, Solanki had complained to the Ambedkar Periyar Kule study circle group about being ragged by his seniors. The family further alleged that before dying by suicide, Solanki had called the study group, but his calls went unanswered. While the Powai Police hasn’t retrieved a suicide note, officials have gone to Ahmedabad to record Solanki’s father statement.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay stated that the institute, along with the police, were “actively investigating the environment/incidents/reasons behind the tragic death of Darshan. The police has interviewed a large number of people, and has taken Darshan’s phone and laptop for forensic analysis. We are waiting for updates”.

The statement further mentioned that they have also started a parallel investigation committee headed by Prof Nand Kishore, who till recently served as Chief Vigilance Officer at the IIT Bombay. “The committee includes SC/ST student cell members, including both faculty and students, some of the student mentor coordinators and the in-charge Chief Medical Officer of our hospital..”

Responding to allegations about discrimination based on caste lines within the campus, the institute statement stated that they had an SC/ST students’ cell that students can reach out to. “We are working actively to create an inclusive campus where all students feel at home.” When contacted, Bhavin Solanki, Darshan’s brother, said, “We are happy that IIT Bombay started their investigation into my brother’s suicide case.”