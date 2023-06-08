The Centre for Semiconductor Technologies (SemiX) at IIT-Bombay in association with Applied Materials India Private Limited and Global Foundries will launch a short-term certificate course in Semiconductor Manufacturing

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: IIT Bombay to launch certificate course in semiconductor manufacturing x 00:00

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) joins the bandwagon of India's efforts to address the shortage of semiconductor talents globally, as well as at home. In a bid to do so, the Centre for Semiconductor Technologies (SemiX) at IIT-Bombay in association with Applied Materials India Private Limited and Global Foundries will launch a short-term certificate course in Semiconductor Manufacturing.

From July 3 through July 7, a short course will be offered by IIT Bombay's Dean of Educational Outreach office. It is aimed at working professionals in the semiconductor industry as well as academics, students, scientists conducting research, and technical employees at various government labs. The last date of application is June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian government’s $10 billion India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) initiative is aimed at building a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem and establishing the country as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. The presence of a skilled workforce and a vast consumer base is considered the key elements of this vision.

For this Key semiconductor players like GF and AMAT are coming together with IIT Bombay to facilitate talent growth, bridge the skills gap and foster sustainability. This collaboration can repurpose talent and skills for accelerated growth of the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Talking about the initiative Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of the IIT Bombay, said, “As India sets out to develop semiconductor fabs, this course in association with Applied Materials and GlobalFoundries will help bridge the gap between industry know-how and academic curriculum and provide compelling exposure to the manufacturing best practices from global leaders.”

Adding to this Srinivas Satya, Country President, Applied Materials India, said, “India aims to rapidly establish itself as a major player in the global semiconductor ecosystem. As a member of the ISM Talent Roadmap Committee, I believe the vision of skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling people needs to start with tailored courses developed in collaboration between academia and industry. The new course at IIT Bombay will help enable the existing workforce and aspirants to develop the required skills and interact and learn from global industry leaders. The hands-on component makes this

course especially valuable to participants.”

The Semiconductor manufacturing short course includes a comprehensive and basic understanding of integrated circuit (IC) fabrication and manufacturing, hardware, and system technologies, along with an introduction to advanced state-of-the-art logic, memory, and packaging technologies. It also includes a brief introduction to semiconductor manufacturing and yield engineering. This course will also provide hands-on user training on semiconductor fabrication and characterization tools.

Elaborating in the course, Jitendra Chaddah (JC), GF India Country Head said that “At GF, we are committed to working with our partners to ‘change the industry that is changing the world’. Building a talent pipeline in India will play a critical role in supporting advancements in the semiconductor industry. This collaboration between academia and industry to develop a course on semiconductor manufacturing will help create a workforce that will serve the global semiconductor needs.”

The aspirants/ candidates will have access to lectures from IIT Bombay faculty members along with industry experts from Applied Materials and GlobalFoundries. The course will also provide lab sessions at the IIT Bombay Nanofabrication Facility (IITBNF), Electrical Engineering Department, IIT Bombay. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate from the Office of Educational Outreach (EO) at IIT Bombay.



Course Details

Theory: Faculty members from IIT Bombay will deliver lectures along with industry experts from Applied Materials and GlobalFoundries

Lab: The lab sessions will be held at the IIT Bombay Nanofabrication Facility (IITBNF), Electrical Engineering Department, IIT Bombay.

Certification: Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate from the Office of Educational Outreach (EO) at IIT Bombay

Start and End date: July 3-7, 2023

Eligibility

Applicants must have a diploma or a bachelor’s degree in science/ engineering to be eligible for the course.

How to apply: Registration through CEP online portal at

https://portal.iitb.ac.in/ceqipapp/courseDetails.jsp?c_id=5254

Last date for applications: June 15, 2023