Mumbai: In a first, artificial reef installed at Worli sea

Installation of artificial reefs along Worli

In a unique move to cater to the declining fish count in the sea and improve the overall marine environment, artificial reefs were installed in the ocean near Worli under a marine conservation initiative titled 'Project Nature:re'. Reefs serve the environment by creating carbon sinks and by increasing biomass, they also provide additional fishing opportunities to coastal communities.

Over the years, fisher folks in Mumbai have been seeing a drop in their incomes due to the declining fish population caused by pollution from sewage and plastic waste being dumped into the oceans. The artificial reefs remove pollutants and provide a natural filtration process for water. As the reefs grow, they become carbon sinks by increasing the sea surface area (approximately 50-60 sqft per module), resulting in increased productivity and biodiversity. This ability to absorb carbon from the air could provide a remedy to the city's deteriorating air quality.

The project has been initiated by RPG Foundation under Project Nature:re which aims to enhance marine biodiversity and support the livelihood of coastal communities. The foundation commissioned Kuddle Life Foundation, a marine conservation NGO, for scientific assessments and timely evaluation.

RPG Foundation spokesperson told mid-day, "Such projects reflect RPG Foundation’s commitment to addressing environmental and social issues responsibly. As we launch this initiative, we renew our dedication to creating a better future for marine life and coastal communities."

The spokesperson added that the foundation plans to extend its success to other areas in Mumbai and beyond.

What are artificial reefs?

An artificial reef is a concrete structure made from cement and steel. When immersed, they initiate the formation of bacterial biofilm, which covers the surface of the artificial reef modules. Over time, they will be covered by micro and macroalgae. They also become a sanctuary for small and large-sized native fish species. This transformation is visible between 3-6 months.

How have artificial reefs helped globally?

Across the globe, efforts were taken to build climate-resilient artificial reefs which are like underwater homes for marine life. Countries like Indonesia, Australia, the US, Japan, India and Venezuela, to name a few, are spearheading successful reef projects to combat climate change. They help bring back marine animals to areas where their habitats have been damaged. These reefs also protect coastlines from big waves and storms, preventing erosion. People love visiting these reefs for activities like snorkelling and diving, which brings in tourists and helps local economies.