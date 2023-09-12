BMC rolls back decision to visually differentiate environment friendly idols with green dots for clay idols and red marks for plaster-of-Paris idols

A green dot being painted on the back of an idol. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: In eco setback, no action against PoP Ganpati idols x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





No green or red dots will be placed behind Ganesh idols for now BMC had initially decided to use green dots on eco-friendly idols & red dots on PoP idols 4ft height limit for household Ganesh idols

No green or red dots will be placed behind Ganesh idols for now. The BMC had initially decided to use green dots on eco-friendly idols and red dots on PoP idols, a move vehemently opposed by the BJP. Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also wrote to the civic chief, demanding the immediate suspension of this decision. However, the BMC now claims they have already reversed their decision.

The original idea was to distinguish between environmentally friendly and regular idols by adding these dots to the back of the idols.

ADVERTISEMENT

A green dot being painted on the back of a Ganesh idol. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mangal Prabhat Lodha expressed his concern, saying, “The Ganpati festival and Lord Ganesha’s idols are closely tied to people’s sentiments. Given this context, it is not appropriate to stamp any idol with such marks. This could hurt the sentiments of many. Instead of using green or red dots, the BMC should explore alternative solutions. I have discussed this issue with the civic chief.”

Adv Narendra Dahibawkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Samanvay Committee, voiced his opposition. “We discussed this matter with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last week. It is a matter of people’s sentiments, and such markings would be inappropriate,” Dahibawkar stated.

Devotees take a Ganesh idol from Parel to Dharavi ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. File pic/Shadab Khan

On the other hand, Vasant Raje, a member of the Mumbai Murtikar Sanghatana, offered a different perspective, stating, “We do not see any issue with marking idols. We have proposed that idols made of eco-friendly materials sporting green dots be allowed to be immersed in natural resources like the sea, natural ponds, and lakes.”

The BMC had initially decided to strictly enforce eco-friendly regulations for Ganesh idols this year, as issued on July 6, 2023. These regulations state that household idols should be no taller than 4 feet and should be made from eco-friendly materials.

Also read: This house in Lonavla is a treasure trove of Ganesha murtis

In response, the BJP had opposed this order and demanded that BMC permit PoP idols as well.

In an official statement, the BMC announced the withdrawal of the order to mark the back of Ganesh idols. “We held a meeting with the committee and have informed them that there is no longer a need for such marks on any idols. All idol makers should adhere to the new guidelines,” the BMC statement clarified.

4ft

Height limit for household Ganesh idols