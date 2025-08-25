As court date nears, Jain community places 50 QR codes across city to garner support, while Dadar residents seek support to disallow feeding

With a week left for citizens to file suggestions and objections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding allowing the feeding of pigeons at kabutarkhanas in controlled daytime hours, members of the Jain community have created QR codes to ensure Mumbaikars send in their suggestions to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on a large scale. Starting Monday, QR codes will be placed at 50 Jain and Hindu temples across the city. When scanned, these present a link where forms can be filled in. The community claims it has also sent out 2.5 lakh emails so far.

With a week left for citizens to file suggestions and objections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding allowing the feeding of pigeons at kabutarkhanas in controlled daytime hours, members of the Jain community have created QR codes to ensure Mumbaikars send in their suggestions to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on a large scale. Starting Monday, QR codes will be placed at 50 Jain and Hindu temples across the city. When scanned, these present a link where forms can be filled in. The community claims it has also sent out 2.5 lakh emails so far.

On August 17, BMC invited suggestions and objections from citizens regarding the issue, allowing suggestions till August 29. During the hearing of the writ petition on August 13, BMC placed before the court the possibility of feeding pigeons during controlled hours. In response, the Bombay High Court had directed the civic body to seek suggestions and objections from residents affected by the feeding of pigeons on health grounds. Moreover, after the end of the eight-day festival of Paryushan, the Jain community also intends to reach out to more members of their faith to spread the word.



Ban notwithstanding, pigeons are fed openly at the Bandra Talao kabutarkhana on August 23. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

Sandeep Doshi, a trustee of the Jain temple adjoining the Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust, said, “When BMC has invited suggestions and objections regarding allowing feeding of pigeons during controlled hours, we don’t know if the numbers in which the civic body gets positive versus negative responses will have any effect on the decision the BMC will take. But it is certain that the civic body will have to consider popular opinion and agree to our demands if a large number of people support us.”

‘No community angle’

Doshi said several Hindu temples have also come out in support of displaying the QR codes on flex sheets in their temple premises. “This has been wrongly portrayed as an issue championed by the Jain community. There is no community angle to the problem. So many Hindu temples are agreeing to support the basic demand of showing kindness to all living creatures,” he stated.

BMC sought suggestions and objections came in response to applications from Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust Board, Yasmin Bhansali & Company and Pallavi Patil, an animal and birds rights activist, to feed pigeons during controlled hours. As per the applications, petitioners have asked for allowing feeding in three slots — 7.30 am to 8.30 am, 12 pm to 1 pm, and 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sneha Visaria, a petitioner and animal rights activist, in her letter to BMC seeking permission to feed pigeons, said, “To prevent further suffering and deaths of these birds, we request the authorities to permit us to proceed with pigeon feeding during controlled hours while maintaining cleanliness.”

Other side

Chetan Kamble, a civic activist from Dadar, said, “This is a matter of public health. If ordinary citizens don’t speak up, only one side of the story will be heard. I urge every Mumbaikar to flood the official BMC email with objections before August 29. This is our chance to demand clean air and safe streets.” He added that they were in the process of approaching citizens and shopkeepers around the Dadar kabutarkhana and taking their signatures to submit consolidated feedback to the BMC. An update regarding the BMC's process of suggestions and objections will be submitted to the Bombay High Court during the next hearing on August 30.