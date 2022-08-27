Mumbai: In GTB colony, 100 families court death daily

Residents of Punjabi Colony living in decrepit structures, with no water or power since 2020; say they have nowhere to go
All the buildings have exposed beams, crumbling walls due to leakage and plants sprouting from crevices. Pic/Ashish Raje
A shudder runs down the spine of the residents of GTB Nagar’s Punjabi Colony every time they come across the news of a building collapse like the one at Borivli last week. For nearly 100 families who live in the decrepit structures, life is fraught with risks as they can’t afford to rent a flat elsewhere. The colony has 1,200 apartments and most occupants have moved out fearing for their lives.
Constructed between 1958 and 1962 to house refugees from the Punjab province in Pakistan, the colony with its 25 four-storey structures was once a bustling neighbourhood. As the buildings began to develop cracks after years of neglect, attempts to redevelop them did not move ahead for some reason or the other. This further deteriorated the condition of the buildings.
Punjabi Colony in GTB Nagar came up between 1958 and 1962. Pics/Ashish Raje
The Punjab Colony is back in focus after five families of Geetanjali building in Borivli escaped in the nick of time before the structures disintegrated on August 19. The city has more than 350 dangerous buildings. BMC disconnected water and power supply to Punjabi Colony in 2020.
Suman Kochad, who lives on the third floor of building number 5, says her husband Ashok is paralysed. “He is bedridden for the past three years. Our daughter got married a few years ago. Now, we don’t have any income source and cannot afford to give a rent of R15,000-R20,000. We are so worried but we can’t leave this place,” said Suman.
Filth and overflowing drains at building no.5
Vegetable, milk and grocery vendors are reluctant to enter the buildings with their exposed beams and plants sprouting from crevices on the rain-fed crumbling walls. “I have a bag tied to a long rope. I drop it down to collect essentials from the vendors.”
With redevelopment talks resuming with MHADA, the residents have now taken it upon themselves to pull down the buildings as it’s an expensive affair if the BMC demolishes the dwelling units. So far, two buildings have been pulled down.
Harminder Singh has been living in building no. 7 since childhood
Harminder Singh lives with his wife and daughter in building number 7. “Our building is next, but we are still staying here. My health is poor and I’m financially stressed,” said Harminder, who has lived in the house since childhood. “All our neighbours have already left. No one wants to live in such conditions but authorities have to think before asking us to leave. How will we pay the rent?”
Many like Harminder have demanded immediate rent or alternative accommodation.
Suman Kochad with her paralysed husband at their 3rd-floor home in building no. 5
Inderpal Bagi moved to Indore two years after BMC issued a notice to Punjabi Colony citing the buildings’ poor health. “The redevelopment of the structures still hangs fire. Though our local leader helped us, there isn’t any concrete solution yet. It is easy for authorities to send notices asking people to vacate, but there are a few who cannot afford rental accommodation. They are still living without electricity and water and fearing for their lives.”
Pushkar Rawat, who now lives in Navi Mumbai on rent, said the pressure of vacating the premises has been increasing every day. But no one understands the gravity of the situation. What about those who don’t have the capacity to pay rent?”
Redevelopment hopes
Gajanan Bellale, assistant commissioner of F-north ward, said they started demolition of one building three months ago but the residents approached the Bombay
High Court on the grounds that they would get the structures pulled down. “We didn’t have any objection and the court directed the residents to start demolition on June 30. Another building was demolished last week. But if the residents are not ready to demolish the buildings in time then we have to inform the court about the status,” said Bellale.
Ravi Raja, a former corporator from the area who has tried to help the residents, said, “The BMC is not the landowner and that’s why they cannot give an alternative accommodation. Few developers came forward for redevelopment but nothing was finalised. Now, there are talks between MHADA and residents. I hope it will resolve the long-pending issue.”
Sakpal Duggal, another resident, said they had talks with MHADA on Wednesday and most of the residents are satisfied with the plan—homes with 618 sq ft area against the present 365 sq ft. “We need rent immediately and a time-bound redevelopment plan. There should be one window to resolve all the technical issues. We fear that once we leave, we won’t get our homes back.”
