Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths

Representative Image

In alarming data, it has been found that the first six months of 2021 saw a tremendous increase in deaths due to heart attacks in Mumbai. The city reported 206 per cent more deaths from heart attacks compared to 2019. Experts have raised concerns over the increase in figures. Some cited a thrombotic state (when blood clots block arteries or veins) due to Covid-19 as the reason behind this. Some others said that a more detailed study is necessary to examine if there was any other reason apart from Covid, like stress or unexplained anomalies.