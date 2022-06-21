Breaking News
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths

Updated on: 21 June,2022 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

This is compared to 2019 when 5,849 died of the same cause in the city; some connect the deaths to COVID, others say study must to determine any other reason

In alarming data, it has been found that the first six months of 2021 saw a tremendous increase in deaths due to heart attacks in Mumbai. The city reported 206 per cent more deaths from heart attacks compared to 2019. Experts have raised concerns over the increase in figures. Some cited a thrombotic state (when blood clots block arteries or veins) due to Covid-19 as the reason behind this. Some others said that a more detailed study is necessary to examine if there was any other reason apart from Covid, like stress or unexplained anomalies.

