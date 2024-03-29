Breaking News
Mumbai: INDIA bloc stages protest in city, calls Arvind Kejriwal's arrest 'illegal', 'unjustified'

Updated on: 29 March,2024 06:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Mumbai against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and called the action "illegal" and "unjustified"

The Aam Aadmi Party led the protest which saw Congress and other allies of the INIDIA bloc participating. Pic/Sameer Abedi

The opposition INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Mumbai on Friday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy case and called the action "illegal" and "unjustified", reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, the demonstrators held a 'satyagraha' (a form of non-violent resistance) at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan and called for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s resounding defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.


The anti-BJP grouping consisting of more than two dozen parties reiterated commitment to their united struggle against the PM Modi government's "tyranny". Political workers cutting across party lines braved scorching heat to register their protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week, as per the PTI.


The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a constituent of INDIA, which was formed last year to take on the BJP and the Lok Sabha elections.

In attendance at the protest site were Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress president, Bhai Jagtap Congress MLC, Preeti Sharma-Menon, AAP Mumbai chief, Rakhee Jadhav, Mumbai head of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Vidya Chavan of NCP(SP), Shailendra Kamble of CPI-M, Samya Korde of Peasants and Workers Party of India and a few other leaders of INDIA, as per the PTI.

The PTI reported, Preeti Sharma-Menon said that the previous arrest of former Delhi ministers and AAP politicians Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain has disrupted the work they were doing in education and healthcare fields, respectively.

"It is not Manish Sisodia who is in jail, it is education (portfolio held by him as deputy CM) in India that is in jail. It is not Satyendar Jain who is in jail, it is healthcare that is in jail. And it is not Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail, it is India's hope that has been imprisoned," she maintained.

The AAP leader asserted Kejriwal's arrest has galvanized the masses.

"This is not about Arvind Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party, it is the people of India versus Narendra Modi. Kejriwal's arrest has galvanized the Indian masses. INDIA parties will unitedly defeat the BJP and end Modi's tyrannical rule. We will save our country, we will save our Constitution. We will prevail," said Preeti Sharma-Menon, the news agency reported on Friday.

