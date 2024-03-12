Breaking News
Mumbai: Interim protection for lawyer who forged docs

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Punamiya was arrested in July 2021 in a Rs 15 crore extortion case registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others at Marine Drive police station

Mumbai: Interim protection for lawyer who forged docs

Mumbai: Interim protection for lawyer who forged docs
Key Highlights

  1. A court granted interim protection to lawyer Shekhar Jagtap
  2. Additional Sessions Judge granted him ad-interim relief till March 14
  3. Important to note investigating officer of case has not recorded statements of ministers

A court on Monday granted interim protection to lawyer Shekhar Jagtap, who has been booked for allegedly forging documents to appear as a public prosecutor in multiple cases against a builder. Additional Sessions Judge Swapnil Tawshikar, hearing the anticipatory bail of the advocate, granted him ad-interim relief till March 14.


It is important to note the investigating officer of the case has not recorded statements of ministers from Mantralaya (state secretariat) until now and, hence, it is important to protect the applicant till some material is placed on record by the prosecution, the court said.


Based on a complaint lodged by builder Sanjay Punamiya, the police registered a case against Jagtap, builder Shyamsunder Agrawal, Sharad Agrawal and Kishore Bhalerao, deputy secretary in the state home department.


Punamiya was arrested in July 2021 in a Rs 15 crore extortion case registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others at Marine Drive police station.

The complainant has alleged that after his arrest in the Marine Drive case, Jagtap was present before the court on July 22, 2021 to represent Shyamsunder Agrawal as a private lawyer.

Claimed to be PP

During the second hearing, the accused lawyer submitted a letter before the court claiming he was appointed as special public prosecutor in the case. As per the FIR, Jagtap posed as a special public prosecutor and appeared for eight hearings in the High Court.

In his complaint, Punamiya has alleged Jagtap created hurdles in the investigation to help Shyamsunder Agrawal and others in the case.

