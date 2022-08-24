Breaking News
I was only paraphrasing Ambedkar's views: JNU VC on 'caste of gods' remark
After 2 failed attempts, Bhim Army chief allowed to meet student's family
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,913 new cases, 5 deaths
Sonali Phogat's family suspect something 'fishy' in her death, seek official investigation
Pune Police gives Ganesh mandal permission to stage Afzal Khan's killing
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Iqbal Kaskar advised to undergo bypass surgery after complaining of chest pain

Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar advised to undergo bypass surgery after complaining of chest pain

Updated on: 24 August,2022 08:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

The Enforcement Directorate has taken custody of Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case

Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar advised to undergo bypass surgery after complaining of chest pain

Iqbal Kaskar. File Pic


Fugitive Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar is advised to undergo bypass surgery after a triple vessel block has been revealed in his angiography report. Now, the family has to decide whether they want to get it done at JJ hospital or a private hospital.


The Enforcement Directorate has taken custody of Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case. After Kaskar complained of chest pain he was taken to the government-run JJ hospital on Saturday night. As per the sources from the hospital, Kaskar underwent angiography, in the evening around 6 pm on Tuesday. His report revealed a triple vessel block.

Also Read: Dawood Ibrahim's brother Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain complaint


According to the doctors if a person is suffering from other ailments like diabetes or hypertension and there are too many blockages then angioplasty won't work. In such cases, doctors advise bypass surgery. Now it is all up to patients and their relatives to decide whether they want to continue treatment at JJ hospital or a private hospital.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra iqbal kaskar dawood ibrahim mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK