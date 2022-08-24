Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar advised to undergo bypass surgery after complaining of chest pain

The Enforcement Directorate has taken custody of Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case

Iqbal Kaskar. File Pic

Fugitive Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar is advised to undergo bypass surgery after a triple vessel block has been revealed in his angiography report. Now, the family has to decide whether they want to get it done at JJ hospital or a private hospital.

The Enforcement Directorate has taken custody of Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case. After Kaskar complained of chest pain he was taken to the government-run JJ hospital on Saturday night. As per the sources from the hospital, Kaskar underwent angiography, in the evening around 6 pm on Tuesday. His report revealed a triple vessel block.

According to the doctors if a person is suffering from other ailments like diabetes or hypertension and there are too many blockages then angioplasty won't work. In such cases, doctors advise bypass surgery. Now it is all up to patients and their relatives to decide whether they want to continue treatment at JJ hospital or a private hospital.

