Mumbai: Vundela Reddy becomes first IRS officer to complete Ironman Triathlon in Estonia's Tallinn

To complete the Ironman Triathlon challenge, one has to finish 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and 42.2 km of running

Vundela Ramanadha Reddy, IRS officer.

An Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, Vundela Ramanadha Reddy, created history by becoming the first IRS officer to complete the gruelling ‘Ironman Triathlon' on August 6, in Tallinn, Estonia (Europe). The event is widely considered o be one of the toughest sports events in the world where one has to complete different tasks such as swimming, cycling, and running within a specific time period.



To complete the Ironman Triathlon challenge, one has to finish 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and 42.2 km of running. "IRS (Customs and Income Tax) Association congratulates Vundela Ramanadha Reddy, IRS (C&IT) 2010 batch on being the first IRONMAN from Indian Revenue Services. On August 6, 2022, he will make history by completing the gruelling 'IRONMAN' Triathlon in Tallinn, Estonia, tweeted the IRS Association's official Twitter handle.



IRS Reddy finished the triathlon in 15 hours and 52 minutes. “Mr. Reddy is currently posted as Joint Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai. The Association wishes him all the best for future endeavours." the IRS association tweet reads further.



"First time I came to know about it when I appeared for Territorial Army exams. The Ironman Triathlon challenge attracted me like IAS exams. When I started thinking about it, I was on my deputation to ED Mumbai." Reddy told Mid-day.

Vundela Ramanadha Reddy

"Since then I started preparing for Ironman Triathlon and it took a few years to complete the challenge. I started cycling regularly on highways, swimming in open waters, hill running and made changes in my diet. I also visited physiotherapy to fully prepare myself to take the challenge. Finally on August 6 my dream of Ironman Triathlon turned into reality." he added



Hailed from Dorasanipalli village, Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh, Vundela Reddy cleared civil service examination in 2010 and is presently posted as Joint Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai