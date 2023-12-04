Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?'

Updated on: 04 December,2023 05:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Advocate sees rise in plaints as positive sign but asks if ex-cops will act against men in khaki

Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’

A police officer carries hand sanitiser in his holster amid the coronavirus pandemic, on May 29, 2020. File pic


A recent report by Praja Foundation, an NGO, indicates a staggering 97 per cent surge in grievance complaints against police personnel compared to previous years. The findings reveal that the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) received a total of 869 grievances in 2022. The SPCA is mandated to address serious violations of the law or abuse of lawful authority by the police. It has the power to conduct inquiries, receive evidence, hold hearings and issue final recommendations to the police department.

