Mumbai: Is illegal work on at Aarey’s Picnic Garden again?

Activist Tabrez Ali alleged, “They are also installing slides and swings inside the garden. I would like to appeal to the authorities to take action against the illegal work”

Officials monitor the structure being removed

Is illegal work taking place at the popular Picnic Point Garden at Aarey Milk Colony, again? An activist has alleged that work is being undertaken at the same area where an illegal turf club was demolished a few months ago. Activist Tabrez Ali alleged, “They are also installing slides and swings inside the garden. I would like to appeal to the authorities to take action against the illegal work.”

On January 26, mid-day reported that the Aarey Chief Executive Officer’s (CEO) office had taken action against an illegal turf. It is also claimed that the club did not obtain approval from the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) monitoring committee, as the region falls under the ESZ.

According to sources, the demolition directives were given to Aarey’s CEO’s office by Tukaram Mundhe (IAS), secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department. Mundhe has also been undertaking surprise visits at Aarey Milk Colony. When we contacted officials from Aarey’s CEO’s office, they were unavailable for comment.