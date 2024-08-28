Col. (Res) Yaakov Blitshtein, Israel's Director General of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art emergency room at the JJ Hospital

JJ Hospital. File Pic

Israel and India on Wednesday collaborated to enhance healthcare system in Mumbai with the launch of advanced antimicrobial emergency room at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Col. (Res) Yaakov Blitshtein, Israel's Director General of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art emergency room at the JJ Hospital, marking a major improvement in medical technology, an official statement said.

It said that the launch of advanced antimicrobial emergency room Technology demonstrates the fruitful partnership between Israel and India to enhance infection control and patient safety.

"The newly inaugurated emergency room features advanced antimicrobial acrylic paint developed by the Israeli deep-tech company Nanosono, in partnership with Nirlat. The pioneering paint, branded as QUACTIV, offers a revolutionary solution for infection control by eliminating up to 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, and moulds within hours. Its continuous protection against harmful microorganisms is achieved without toxic substances, making it an environmentally friendly and safe option for maintaining a sterile environment," the statement said.

Col. (Res) Yaakov Blitshtein expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "The launch of this advanced antimicrobial emergency room at JJ Hospital represents a crucial milestone in the collaboration between Israel and India. It reflects our commitment to leveraging Israeli technological advancements to enhance patient safety and public health in India," it said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On inaugurating the advanced antimicrobial emergency room at Mumbai's JJ Hospital, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General Yaakov Blitshtein says, "... It is fabulous that the hospital has been taking care of people for 118 years now... We are… pic.twitter.com/GpGq5LRivU — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

It marks a significant milestone in integrating Israeli innovation with India's advanced healthcare infrastructure.

During the event, Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, highlighted the importance of the India-Israel partnership and said, "This cooperation signifies a transformative leap in the medical sector, merging India’s advanced healthcare system with Israel’s expertise in specialty chemicals. It represents a profound partnership, setting a new benchmark in medical innovation that will positively impact healthcare practices in both countries," the statement further stated.

Dr. Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital, underscored the importance of adopting such cutting-edge technology.

She said, "The implementation of QUACTIV™️ antimicrobial paint is a major step forward for JJ Hospital. This technology provides an essential additional layer of protection for our patients, crucial for preventing infections and ensuring a safe environment."

Meanwhile, Ori Bar Chaim, CEO of Nanosono also highlighted the broader implications of the new breakthrough.

He said, "QUACTIV sets new safety standards in healthcare environments and beyond. We are excited to witness its positive impact in India and look forward to further expanding its applications."