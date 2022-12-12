Mumbai: Jackal spotted at MMR’s first eco-tourism village

Golden jackal sighted by visitors on a boat safari in Marambalpada in Virar; Mangrove Cell hopeful about it becoming a tourist attraction
The golden jackal that was spotted. Sighting of golden jackals is not common in the mangroves of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Tourists visiting the eco-tourism village in Marambalpada in Virar recently spotted a golden jackal during boat safari. This despite direct sighting of golden jackals not being common in the mangrove forests in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests and head of Mangrove Cell, said, “The Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Information Centre at Marambalpada was thrown open for the tourists a few months ago, and we started a boat safari recently. Some tourists who went for safari were lucky enough to spot a golden jackal. In the coming days, we are expecting a good response to the boat safari and the eco-tourism village. The initiatives started by us will also encourage local communities to enhance their efforts towards conservation of mangroves.” It may be noted that the eco-tourism village at Marambalpada is the first in the MMR. Along with the help of villagers, the Mangrove Cell has started a mangrove boat safari, nature trails, bird-watching, a mangrove boardwalk, and an island visit.
Mangrove Cell started the boat safari at Marambalpada eco-tourism village recently
The Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Information Centre here has three information galleries and two open-air 360-degree viewing decks—the lower deck overlooking the dense mangrove canopy and the upper deck overlooking the River Vaitarna.
Located in the Palghar district, Marambalpada is part of Chikhal Dongari village in Virar, with an estimated population of 1,000-1,200. Natives here are mainly from the Agri and Mangela communities, earning a livelihood from rice farming and fishing. With lush green paddy fields, pristine temples, mangroves bordering the creek, and an island lined with thick mangrove forest cover, Marambalpada is set to become a famous tourist destination.
Also read: Tejas Thackeray and team of researchers discover 5 new dwarf gecko species in TN
Efforts by local community
However, things were different in the past. With negligible or no mangrove cover in the area, the villagers had to build bunds to protect their fields and houses from the rising water levels. Bund creation, in turn, led to increased silt accumulation, and new mudflats were added to the mangrove cover. Realising the value addition of mangroves, locals stopped cutting mangroves for fuel and timber needs.
In recent times, the formation of the Mangrove Co-Management Committee under the umbrella of the Mangrove Foundation and Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department has strengthened the effort of mangrove conservation through the Mangrove Conservation and Livelihood Generation Scheme.
Under the scheme, conservation-linked interventions such as fish cage culture, marine ornamental fish rearing, and ecotourism have been undertaken to improve the livelihoods of the coastal communities.