Updated on: 29 May,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Sources claimed that doctors from the surgery department of hospital were asking patients to conduct tests at private labs despite having all the facilities available

Mumbai: JJ hospital docs sending patients to private labs; inquiry ordered

Patients were asked to conduct tests like CBC and HBsAg


Despite having in-house testing facilities, some doctors from the surgery department of the city’s civic-run JJ Hospital have been referring patients to private labs even for basic blood tests like CBC, which is used to evaluate one’s overall health and detect a wide range of disorders, including anaemia.

One of the biggest government-run hospitals in Mumbai, JJ not only sees people from lower middle-class families within the city, but also from interior parts of Maharashtra, who can’t afford treatment at private hospitals.




The matter came to light after a state minister called the dean Dr Pallavi Saple, asking why there was a delay in the operation of a patient. On checking, Dr Saple learnt that the patient was asked to do certain tests from a lab outside the hospital, even though the facilities were available within the premises. 


