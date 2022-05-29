Mumbai: JJ hospital docs sending patients to private labs; inquiry ordered

Sources claimed that doctors from the surgery department of hospital were asking patients to conduct tests at private labs despite having all the facilities available

Patients were asked to conduct tests like CBC and HBsAg

Despite having in-house testing facilities, some doctors from the surgery department of the city’s civic-run JJ Hospital have been referring patients to private labs even for basic blood tests like CBC, which is used to evaluate one’s overall health and detect a wide range of disorders, including anaemia.

One of the biggest government-run hospitals in Mumbai, JJ not only sees people from lower middle-class families within the city, but also from interior parts of Maharashtra, who can’t afford treatment at private hospitals.

The matter came to light after a state minister called the dean Dr Pallavi Saple, asking why there was a delay in the operation of a patient. On checking, Dr Saple learnt that the patient was asked to do certain tests from a lab outside the hospital, even though the facilities were available within the premises.

