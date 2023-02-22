Mumbai: JJ hospital to get new 17-bed ward to ramp up post-surgery care

With patients coming from across the country and only three beds to provide critical postoperative care, new 17-bed SICU expected to reduce waiting period for surgeries; another recovery ward of same capacity also being constructed in wing adjoining the SICU

The hospital is converting its Ward no. 17 into SICU

In a bid to ramp up its capacity and provide a smooth recovery post surgery, the JJ hospital is constructing a 17-bed Surgery Intensive Care Unit (SICU). Currently, the hospital has only three critical care unit beds for post-surgery patients.

The government-run JJ hospital and medical college is known for treating severe diseases. Patients from all over the city, state and country visit the hospital. However, because of the limited beds for post-surgery care, patients have to wait for a considerable time to get surgeries. There is high dependency on critical post-surgery care. Once the patient is stable, they are shifted to the recovery ward.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior official from the hospital said, “At any given time, we have patients queued up for surgeries due to the less number of beds for post-surgical care. We have to carefully plan surgeries so that patients get a bed in the critical care unit. Keeping this in mind, the Medical Education and Drug Department (MEDD) has decided to create a 17-bed SICU exclusively for post-surgical patients. The A wing of ward no. 17 will be converted into the SICU. The work on it has begun.” The hospital is also constructing a 17-bed recovery ward in Ward no. 17’s B wing. According to hospital officials, both wards will be ready in four to six months.

Also Read: Missing MBBS student case: Forensic report says blood on buoy is that of a human

Work in full swing

Apart from the construction of the new ward and the repair and maintenance work of the main building, the resident doctors’ hostel is also undergoing repairs. After mid-day reported on the dilapidated condition of the hostel and other structures, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission took a Suo motto after which the cabinet passed 12 crores for hostel repair works. Even Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan visited the hospital multiple times and asked PwD officials to ensure that contractors do quality work.

6

Approx no of months it will take for both wards to be ready