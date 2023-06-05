Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai JJ medics call off strike as top doctors quit

Mumbai: JJ medics call off strike as top doctors quit

Premium

Updated on: 05 June,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Days of allegations and investigations later, dispute between resident doctors and top faculty at the ophthalmology department ends

Mumbai: JJ medics call off strike as top doctors quit

Protesting resident doctors at JJ hospital on June 1. File Pic/Shadab Khan


Resident doctors at JJ hospital on Sunday called off their strike a day after the government accepted the resignation of the facility’s former dean, Dr T P Lahane, and Dr Ragini Parekh, head of the ophthalmology department. The doctors went on strike on May 31, alleging that the department was being run in a dictatorial manner.

jj hospital mumbai mumbai news indian medical association news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK