Mumbai: JJ medics call off strike as top doctors quit

Days of allegations and investigations later, dispute between resident doctors and top faculty at the ophthalmology department ends
Protesting resident doctors at JJ hospital on June 1. File Pic/Shadab Khan
Resident doctors at JJ hospital on Sunday called off their strike a day after the government accepted the resignation of the facility’s former dean, Dr T P Lahane, and Dr Ragini Parekh, head of the ophthalmology department. The doctors went on strike on May 31, alleging that the department was being run in a dictatorial manner.