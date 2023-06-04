Mumbai: JJ resident doctors call off strike after assurance from minister

The resident doctors in government-run Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai called off their strike on Sunday following the resignation of Dr TP Lahane and an assurance from the authority to clear the pending arrears and stipend.

File Photo of the strike in Sir JJ Hospital (PTI)

MARD doctors at JJ Hospital called off the strike stating that most of their complaints have been addressed by the government.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) in the statement said the concerns and problems of J J Hospital's ophthalmology department are not novel. For the last 25 years, the resident doctors in this department have suffered from a lack of surgical capabilities.

Highlighting the problem, the MARD statement, stated, "The resident doctors who had come to learn surgery were learning everything except surgery. Dr TP Lahane Sir's contribution to the area of ophthalmology is undeniably substantial, however, the issue of resident doctor educational loss was quite serious. This dictatorship has bothered resident doctors for the last twenty-five years."

"The Maharashtra government and the Minister of Medical Education, Girish Mahajan have asked the Secretariat to take urgent action on our remaining two problems, which are pending arrears and the stipend," said MARD representatives in the statement.

The strike had a minimal impact on health services in the state-run hospital.

Dr TP Lahane and honorary doctors of the ophthalmology department of JJ Hospital on Friday issued clarifications in their defence while holding a press meet in Mumbai amid the ongoing indefinite strike of doctors at the state-run JJ Hospital. Lahane has called the allegations baseless.