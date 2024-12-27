Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Juhu locals fed up of illegal parking on Gulmohar Road

Mumbai: Juhu locals fed-up of illegal parking on Gulmohar Road

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Vehicles from nearby hotels, eateries allegedly causing ‘unbearable congestion’

Mumbai: Juhu locals fed-up of illegal parking on Gulmohar Road

Parked vehicles from Mithibai college signal to Criticare hospital

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Juhu locals fed-up of illegal parking on Gulmohar Road
x
00:00

Residents of the Juhu JVPD area are facing inconvenience with illegal parking along the right side of Gulmohar Road, allegedly caused by local hotel owners. Customers visiting hotels along the Gulmohar Road, from the Mithibai college signal to Criticare hospital, are said to be parking their vehicles creating the problem.


Every day, thousands of vehicles travel along the Gulmohar Road stretch, from the Juhu JVPD signal to Mithibai college, which is also the route for the upcoming D N Nagar to Mandale Metro line. During the construction phase, a section of the road was barricaded, but after the piers were erected and the girder launched, the barricades were removed.


Traffic snarls caused as a result of the parked cars. Pics/Anurag Ahire
Traffic snarls caused as a result of the parked cars. Pics/Anurag Ahire


Activist, filmmaker, and chairman of the Gulmohar Area Society’s Welfare Group, Ashok Pandit said, “This is causing significant inconvenience not only to local residents but also to motorists using this road. We have raised complaints about this issue with the local authorities, but no action has been taken against the illegal parking. Although we’re not sure who is parking these vehicles, it is believed that some local restaurant and café owners are parking their customers’ cars. We demand strict action against these illegally parked vehicles, and we urge the traffic police to issue fines.”

Locals also voiced concerns that the parked vehicles narrow down the road, leading to traffic jams. Local resident Bharat Shetty, also a trustee of the Gulmohar Area Society’s Welfare Group, said, “Numerous complaints have been made, but nothing has been done. The traffic police frequently use this road, so why aren’t they taking action against the cars parked along the median?”

Nita Bajpai, a local resident and social activist from the Juhu Gulmohar area, said, “The chances of accidents increase due to these parked cars, yet the traffic police aren’t taking any action. We’ve filed complaints with the authorities. People park their cars along the median in front of eateries on Gulmohar Road. We've also observed that sometimes car owners just sit in their vehicles, and move them without signalling, which could cause accidents.”

Samarth Das, an architect and town planner, said, “This was happening informally during the construction of the Metro pillars due to loose barricades, but now that the formal divider has been reinstated and the median built, this is absolutely unacceptable.”

A traffic police official from D N Nagar traffic division said, “Time and again, we have taken action against the illegally parked vehicles and we will continue the same. On Thursday night, around 7 pm, our staff took a ride on the stretch and did not find any car parked along the median of the road.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

juhu mumbai traffic mithibai college mumbai police mumbai news mumbai No Parking Area

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK