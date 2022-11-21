Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub

Since the commencement of the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) which is a Post-graduate Masters degree similar to the MD/MS degree, the hospital has been doing well in the field of major surgeries that require expertise

Workshop in Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital

The Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital in Kandivli will soon become a learning hub for indoor and outdoor doctors. The hospital recently organised the KP Con’ 2022 a two-day hands-on training programme with live surgery related to the ear, nose, and tongue (ENT) department conducted on campus. The scale of the conference was one never seen before at a peripheral hospital. Hundreds of senior and young doctors attended.

Since the commencement of the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) which is a Post-graduate Masters degree similar to the MD/MS degree, the hospital has been doing well in the field of major surgeries that require expertise.

Also read: Mumbai: These ghost colleges admit students, but don’t exist

Ambedkar hospital has become the first peripheral hospital to perform the cochlear implant since the start of this course. Dr Ajay Gupta, medical officer of Ambedkar hospital, said, “The two-day hands-on temporal bone training session was organised by the hospital to train doctors who have completed their Masters in Surgery (MS). It is one of the major training sessions organised for the first time in a peripheral hospital in which 25 doctors were practising at one time on real bones with the guidance of Dr K P Morwani, who is the teachers’ teacher. “Dr KP Morwani has provided the tools and equipment for the training free of cost and also said, “that for training and teaching purposes, I will provide support with equipment.”

Dr. Vidya Thakur Chief Medical Superintendent of the peripheral hospital, said "more than 150 delegates including doctors from other states attended the live surgeries sessions. BMC is now focusing on strengthening peripheral hospitals Recently we have started DNB courses which will help students and patients both in terms of health services. We are looking to organize such a workshop so that doctors will get a first-hand experience from experts."

The hospital has organized a two-day live workshop in which surgeries on cochlear implants, tumors in the neck both cancerous and non-cancerous, and other important surgeries will be performed by the experts and the doctors who are attending the live sessions can interact and ask questions from experts who are performing the surgery.

Medical Superintendent of Ambedkar hospital Dr. Pratima Patil, said "we thank Dr. K P Morwani who provided us with equipment that is free of cost. With such workshops, doctors get practical knowledge which helps them to be precise, and gives more confidence while performing on the patients."

The training session Started on Thursday and concluded on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal