Mumbai: Kandivli locals’ nightmare building to be razed

The Kunti Deep Society in Kandivli West on April 5. File Pic/Atul Kamble

A dilapidated structure in Kandivli West that has been posing a threat to locals and passers-by for six years, will finally be razed due to the intervention of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Residents feared the building could cause an incident similar to the devastating Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which claimed several lives.

In 2018, BMC declared the ground-plus-four-storey Kunti Deep Society dangerous for occupants. Accordingly, residents vacated the building, but the structure still stands on the plot as the developer was finding it difficult to raze the building due to an alleged unauthorised construction on the building’s premises.

The damaged section of the building, which caved in partially on Tuesday

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were asking the developer to raze the structure. In fact, a few months ago, the latter had started the demolition process, but the Kandivli police halted the drive as the owner of the structure on the society’s premises, which was declared unauthorised by the local civic office in 2014, had objected to the process.

mid-day highlighted the matter on April 26 in its report ‘Slum dweller stands in way of dilapidated building’s demolition’. Former building residents who have been living elsewhere on rent had expected to re-enter their new homes within four to five years. However, the structure is yet to be pulled down.

Fresh panic

On Tuesday, due to the first spells of rain of the season, a portion of the building started caving in, spreading panic among residents. “The building is fragile. If it were to fall because of heavy rainfall or gusty winds, it could prove fatal like the Ghatkopar hoarding case where innocent people lost their lives for no fault of their own,” said Dinesh Salvi, an MNS leader from Kandivli. Taking serious note of the situation, the leader stepped in to resolve the issue. Salvi, the party’s Charkop Vidhan Sabha unit head, along with the members of the society approached the civic body’s R South ward officials.



MNS leader Dinesh Salvi (second from left) and society members with the letter from the BMC

The delegation demanded that BMC should serve a notice to the occupier and owner of the structure who is impeding demolition attempts. “The court will decide the fate of the structure. But, till then, if a mishap occurs, who will be held responsible? The BMC should issue a letter to the developer asking him to demolish the dilapidated building. It should also send a notice to the person objecting to the process and mark a copy to the police station. It is the BMC and police’s duty to ensure that the structure in question is vacant when the dilapidated building is pulled down. The motive behind this demand is to avoid any kind of damage or injury to human life during the demolition process,” Salvi said.

Background of case

In 2018, the BMC categorised Kunti Deep Society as C-1 (dilapidated and dangerous for habitat/needs to be immediately vacated). The building was constructed in 1981. Following the discontinuation of power supply and water connections, 11 flat owners and four shop owners vacated the premises and shifted to rented accommodation in the same vicinity with the hope that they would re-enter their own homes in the next three to five years. But, even in 2024 the structure tagged as dangerous still stands on the plot as it cannot be pulled down unless the slum structure adjacent to it is vacated or demolished.

‘Thank you, mid-day’

After receiving the letter from the BMC asking the builder to go ahead with the demolition process, Pravin Dave, chairman of the society, and other members were overwhelmed with the development. “We offer our thanks to BMC officials and MNS, especially Salvi, for finding a resolution to the long-pending issue,” Dave said. The members of the society expressed gratitude towards this newspaper in a message that read, “Without support from mid-day, this fight would have not reached its logical end.”

No response from BMC

Lalit Talekar, assistant municipal commissioner, R South ward, did not respond to calls. But, responding to a text message query, the ward officer said, “Mr Jagtap, the designated officer concerned, is taking action in this case.”