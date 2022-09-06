Breaking News
Mumbai: KEM hospital gets non-communicable disease center

Updated on: 06 September,2022 09:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

The center aims to screen and diagnose the blood pressure and hypertension of patients and their relatives who visit the hospitals

Non-communicable disease center at KEM hospital


After Sion hospital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday opened one more non-communicable disease center in KEM hospital and medical college. The center aims to screen and diagnose the blood pressure and hypertension of patients and their relatives who visit the hospitals. 


The cases of diabetes and hypertension are on the rise in Mumbai. As per a recent World Health Organization (WHO) Steps Survey study undertaken by BMC Public Health Department in collaboration with WHO, it is found that around 34 per cent hypertension and around 19 percent diabetes prevalence exist among 18 to 69 years of Mumbai residents. 

Hence, this evidence directs us to make an action-based plan and it is important to screen all individuals above 30 years of age in Mumbai, civic health officials said. As per the civic health officials, there are more than 1 lakh patients in the city suffering from diabetes and Hypertension. 


Currently, there are 35,000 patients with diabetes who are registered with BMC health facilities and taking treatment. With the aim of timely diagnosis and treatment BMC planned to open NCD centers across 16 hospitals of BMC which include tertairy, peripherals, and dedicated hospitals like Sewri TB, Kasturba hospital (infectious disease), Eye hospitals in Grant road, and ENT hospital at CSMT. 

Dr. Sangeeta Rawar Dean of Kem hospital said:  "People suffering from one or both diseases are prone to other diseases too which makes it difficult to treat such patients due to multiple health issues. With the help of this center, we will be able to screen and diagnose patients who are in the pre-diabetic or hypertension stage. With the help of guidance and treatment, we can control them." 

Mumbai NCD head and Deputy Executive health officer Dr. Daksha Shah said: "We got a good response from Sion hospital and now we have started the center in Kem hospital on Tuesday. Soon it will be functional in all civic-run hospitals."

