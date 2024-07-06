Mumbai: KEM staffers make paper plates out of patient reports; notice issued

KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Ravat clarified that the plates were not from reports of patients

KEM Hospital. File Photo

The administration of the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has issued show-cause notices to six staffers after a video showed paper plates made out of patient reports, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Former mayor Kishori Pednekar took to 'X' to share a video of paper plates bearing the names of the hospital, patients, and procedures.

Talking to PTI, KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Ravat clarified that the plates were not from reports of patients.

Dr. Ravat said, "They are not patient reports. They are old folders of CT scans given to scrap dealers to be repurposed. The only mistake was that these scrap papers were not shredded before being given away."

Show-cause notices have been sent to six staffers responsible for this, Ravat told PTI.

Pednekar slammed the administration for being callous in her post.

"What is going on? Administration, wake up…!" Pednekar wrote on X.

Thane court sentences man to 7 years RI in POCSO case

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The accused had sexually assaulted the girl at different places between June 2017 and October 2018, and both of them lived in Bhayandar, near Mumbai city.

As per the PTI report, additional sessions judge A S Bhagwat convicted the accused, Amit Mahendra Rajbhar (31) of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on him. The copy of the order passed on April 2 was made available on Saturday.

Additional public prosecutor V. G. Kadu informed the court that the victim and the accused lived in the same locality in Bhayandar and knew each other. The accused sexually assaulted the girl at different places between June 2017 and October 2018, and he also threatened to kill her father if she told anyone about the abuse, he said, reported PTI.

As per the report, a case was registered in October 2018, and the accused was arrested. The judge, in his order, held that the prosecution has proved charges under Section 3 of the POCSO Act but did not prove the charges of rape and other sections of the POCSO and IT Act in the FIR.

Nine prosecution witnesses, including the victim and four police officers, were examined in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)