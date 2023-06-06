The IMD on Tuesday predicted that Maharashtra and Pune and Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted that Maharashtra and Pune and Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that Mumbai and Konkan will experience heavy rains. "Chance of deluge in Konkan," it added.

The latest observations by India Meteorological Department indicate that a depression has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 06th of June 2023 near latitude 11.3°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1160 km south of Porbander and 1520 km south of Karachi.

"It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the eastcentral Arabian Sea & adjoining southeast during the next 24 hours," added.

Here's what IMD's wind warning mentions for June 6:

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing over southeast & adjoining east central Arabian Sea and it is likely to become Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from night of today over Eastcentral Arabian Sea & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of southwest & westcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas.

For June 7:

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of southeast Arabian. It is likely to become 80-90 kmph gusting to 100kmph from night of 7th June over the same area Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of westcentral & south Arabian Sea and along & off north Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts.

Fishermen warning issued by IMD:

The IMD said that fishermen are advised not to venture into:

-Southeast and adjoining central & southwest Arabian Sea on 6th June

-Eastcentral and adjoining areas of westcentral & south Arabian Sea during 7th - 9th June

- Eastcentral and adjoining areas of westcentral Arabian Sea on 10th June.

- Along & off along & off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas during 6th & 7th and along & off Konkan-Goa- Maharashtra coasts during 8th-10th June.

- Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast by today afternoon.