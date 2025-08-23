Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Kranti Nagar residents demand relocation after repeated Mithi River floods

Mumbai: Kranti Nagar residents demand relocation after repeated Mithi River floods

Updated on: 23 August,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Locals said they are frustrated with both the BMC and MIAL, as neither authority has stepped in to help. With repeated flooding, televisions, refrigerators, furniture, sofas, groceries, air-conditioners and clothes have been ruined year after year

Mumbai: Kranti Nagar residents demand relocation after repeated Mithi River floods

BMC, police, NDRF, and Fire Brigade evacuate Kranti Nagar residents after Mithi waters enter homes, on August 19. Pics/Satej Shinde

Mumbai: Kranti Nagar residents demand relocation after repeated Mithi River floods
"Every year the Mithi River floods into our homes and destroys everything. Our houses are in a dilapidated condition and can collapse anytime. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) should help us and relocate us from here,” residents of Kranti Nagar told mid-day.

"Every year the Mithi River floods into our homes and destroys everything. Our houses are in a dilapidated condition and can collapse anytime. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) should help us and relocate us from here," residents of Kranti Nagar told mid-day.

Locals said they are frustrated with both the BMC and MIAL, as neither authority has stepped in to help. With repeated flooding, televisions, refrigerators, furniture, sofas, groceries, air-conditioners and clothes have been ruined year after year.



On Wednesday and Thursday, several residents were seen drying out televisions, refrigerators and other household items in the open. While some families were relocated in the past three years, many homes remain, and mid-day found several in a broken, dangerous condition, at risk of collapse.


The narrow street in Kranti Nagar, which remained flooded on Monday and Tuesday. PIC/NIMESH DAVE
The narrow street in Kranti Nagar, which remained flooded on Monday and Tuesday. PIC/NIMESH DAVE

‘Relocation pending’

Speaking with mid-day, MLA Parag Alavani said, “The issue of relocating Kranti Nagar residents has been pending for many years. I personally met the chief minister a few years ago regarding rehabilitation of people residing in Kranti Nagar. The CM had also ordered their relocation. Houses were constructed for them, but they were never allotted those homes that have remained unused ever since. These houses are now unfit for living and need repairs. We will raise this issue again to ensure the residents are shifted soon.”

BMC provides food to Kranti Nagar residents at a temporary shelter in Magan Nathuram Marg BMC School Complex, Kurla West, on August 20, after the Mithi River overflowed into homes. Pic/Satej Shinde
BMC provides food to Kranti Nagar residents at a temporary shelter in Magan Nathuram Marg BMC School Complex, Kurla West, on August 20, after the Mithi River overflowed into homes. Pic/Satej Shinde

Rehabilitation issue

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of the Watchdog Foundation, told mid-day, “The resettlement and rehabilitation land of the Airport Authority of India, which is the subject matter of a PIL before the Supreme Court, has already been directed for those residing on Airport Authority land. Encroachers there are eligible for resettlement. When the BJP and Shiv Sena UBT government was in power, they passed a government resolution regarding the rehabilitation and resettlement of people on encroached land.

A dilapidated house in Kranti Nagar after Mithi overflowed
A dilapidated house in Kranti Nagar after Mithi overflowed

Even those residing on the first floor of such houses should be settled. All eligible residents should be rehabilitated within three kilometres of the Airport Authority land. Others who are not eligible should be shifted to the MMR region, such as Panvel, Thane, and nearby areas. The MMRDA is the planning authority for the Mithi River, but the BMC has still not carried out the contour mapping of the river to determine its flow. The Kranti Nagar land belongs to the Airport Authority of India and has been leased to MIAL for 30 years.”

Voices

Sachin Bhosale, a TV repair shop owner

“For years, the Mithi River has been flooding into our home. My entire shop was waterlogged on Tuesday. More than 30 televisions were destroyed this year alone. Last year was the same, but this year was worse. I’ve been waiting three years for MIAL to shift us, but nothing has happened. Our shops and homes are unsafe. We should be relocated immediately.”

Sangita Sanjay Chavan

“On Tuesday, my entire house was flooded. We had to leave and stay with relatives. When we returned, everything was damaged. The walls are broken and could collapse at any time. We are living in life-threatening conditions. Every year we suffer, but no one takes responsibility.”

Sharmila Shantaram Dalvi

“The water was so high that even my air-conditioner stopped working. It hasn’t started since Tuesday. The wall of my house is damaged and may fall any time. Our only demand is to be shifted to safe flats. MIAL relocated many people three years ago, but we are still waiting.”

Jitendra Thakur

“Kranti Nagar comes under MIAL’s authority. On Monday, my house was completely waterlogged. When we returned on Tuesday, everything inside was destroyed. All our stored food was spoiled. We only managed to save the television. We need relocation at the earliest.”

