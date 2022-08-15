Mumbai: Kurla LTT- Bhagalpur express train coaches uncouple

The incident comes just a few days after a similar incident occurred when coaches of the CSMT-Bidar Express had got uncoupled near Vidyavihar station at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday

Coaches involved in Sunday's incident were LHB-class upgraded ones

An express train got uncoupled and parted between Atgaon and Thansit stations on Sunday afternoon.

“Train 12336 Kurla LTT- Bhagalpur got uncoupled between 2nd and 3rd coach on down line between Atgaon and Thansit stations on the Karasar line at about 11.20 am. The coaches were coupled by train crew and they departed safely at 12.28 pm,” a senior official said.

The incident comes just a few days after a similar incident occurred when coaches of the CSMT-Bidar Express had got uncoupled near Vidyavihar station at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

While the coaches involved in Wednesday's incident were regular ICF-class coaches, the ones involved in Sunday's incident were LHB-class upgraded ones.

“The incident at Vidyavihar also involved uncoupling of 2nd and 3rd coaches (from the engine) of the train uncoupled leaving the engine and two forward coaches to separate from the rest of the train (around 50-meter distance),” The train had been put back on its journey at 10.20 pm,” an official said.

“Every alternate day, there are technical issues causing disruption of the Kalyan-Kasara double line. Is there any accountability at the railway ministry for disciplinary action on concerns? For many years no improvement in railway services, not even speeding activities of expansion of lines on this urban-rural area of Kalyan-Kasara rail route even in 75th Independence Day,” Shyam Ubale General secretary Kalyan-Kasara-Karjat railway passenger association, said.