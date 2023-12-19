Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Labour commissioners office taking call on holding town vending committee poll

Mumbai: Labour commissioner’s office taking call on holding town vending committee poll

Updated on: 19 December,2023 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Panel will draft guidelines under which vendors are eligible to come under the hawkers’ policy

Mumbai: Labour commissioner’s office taking call on holding town vending committee poll

Roadside hawkers at MG Road, Ghatkopar West on March 26. File pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Labour commissioner’s office taking call on holding town vending committee poll
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a voters’ list of hawkers to the labour commissioner’s office and the latter will now take a call on holding the election of the town vending committee (TVC), which will draft the guidelines under which vendors are eligible to come under the long-awaited hawkers’ policy. Around 32,000 hawkers are eligible to cast their vote for the candidate of their choice. “The TVC can decide if there is a need to conduct a fresh survey of hawkers,” said a BMC official.


An official attached to the labour commissioner’s office confirmed the reception of the voters’ list last week. “We will take the final decision on conducting a TVC election after discussing the matter with senior officials,” said an official.


According to the policy, there must be one central town vending committee and seven zone-wise committees, each comprising 20 members. Of these, 12 are nominated while eight are hawkers’ representatives, who vendors elect.


The BMC initiated the formulation of the hawkers’ policy in 2016 in response to Parliament passing the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act in 2014. During the initial phase, the BMC identified and distributed forms to 1.28 lakh hawkers, of which 99,435 submitted applications.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK