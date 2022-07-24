Mumbai: Labourer falls to death from 10th floor of under-construction high-rise in Malad

The incident took place on July 22 and the deceased was identified as Manish Bhaliya (46), the Kurar police station official said

Representative image

A labourer died after falling from the 10th floor of an under-construction building in Malad East in Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident took place on Friday and the deceased was identified as Manish Bhaliya (46), the Kurar police station official said. "This is an under-construction 24-storey tower. Bhaliya fell from the 10th floor due to the floor being slippery. He fell from an open window next to the lift.

He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said. Contractor Bharat Chotaliya and the developer have been booked for allegedly failing to provide adequate work safety measures at the site, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.