Mumbai: Lake levels at 88.20 per cent in seven reservoirs

Updated on: 24 July,2022 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
As per the BMC, on Sunday, the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai were reported to have 12,76,563 million litres of water or 88.20 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres

Representation Pic


The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 88.20 per cent. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Sunday, the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai were reported to have 12,76,563 million litres of water or 88.20 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. The water level in the lakes was 62.79 per cent this time last year and 30.11 per cent in 2020.
 
The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,76,563 million litre of water or 88.59 per cent on July 24, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.
 
The water level in Tansa is at 99.91 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 96.07 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 83.20 per cent, Bhatsa 83.56 per cent, Vehar 74.71 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, The BMC said, the city received 14 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Sunday. The BMC's weather bulletin, also suggests that the city is likely to have generally cloudy skies on July 24.


