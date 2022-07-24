Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today: BMC

The BMC said, the city received 14 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Sunday

Representation Pic

Mumbai could witness moderate rain in the city and suburbs on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to a morning weather bulletin, the civic body said, Mumbai is likely to have generally cloudy skies on July 24.

The BMC said, the city received 14 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Sunday, whereas the eastern suburbs witnessed 10 mm rainfall and 6mm rainfall was registered in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The city is expected to witness a low tide of 2.36 metre at 3:35pm. The high tide on July 24 is expected at 9:03pm with waves measuring 3.06 metre and the next low tide with 1.32 metre waves is likely on July 25 at around 3:26am, the BMC said.