Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey flyover is finally pothole-free
Look into Envoclean operations, pollution board tells Maharashtra
Mumbai: Three arrested for posing as eunuchs and duping Chakala family
Covid-19 vaccines safe: China
Mumbai: Man robbed of gold worth Rs 1.68 cr in Dadar
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today BMC

Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today: BMC

Updated on: 24 July,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The BMC said, the city received 14 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Sunday

Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today: BMC

Representation Pic


Mumbai could witness moderate rain in the city and suburbs on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to a morning weather bulletin, the civic body said, Mumbai is likely to have generally cloudy skies on July 24.

The BMC said, the city received 14 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Sunday, whereas the eastern suburbs witnessed 10 mm rainfall and 6mm rainfall was registered in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Also Read: Mumbai: Aarey flyover is finally pothole-free


The city is expected to witness a low tide of 2.36 metre at 3:35pm. The high tide on July 24 is expected at 9:03pm with waves measuring 3.06 metre and the next low tide with 1.32 metre waves is likely on July 25 at around 3:26am, the BMC said.

mumbai mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai news maharashtra brihanmumbai municipal corporation news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK