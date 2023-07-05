Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain

Water stock recorded on July 3 is higher than last year’s figure, but BMC won’t roll back water cut immediately

On Monday, the total water stock of all seven lakes was 2.43 lakh million litres. Representation pic

Lake levels have doubled within the span of a week, but the BMC hasn’t decided on completely resuming supply from these water bodies to the city yet. The civic officials say rainfall in the catchment area of reservoirs has already receded so they have to wait and watch for a few more days before resuming water supply.

The BMC imposed a 10 per cent water cut from July 1 as there was less than 7 per cent water stock on June 27. But as the rain arrived, lake levels started improving, increasing twofold. All seven lakes have a combined capacity to hold 14.47 lakh million litres of water. On Monday, the water stock was 2.43 lakh million litres, 17 per cent of the total stock. This amount can last for 50 days. Even the reserved stock in Upper Vaitarna, which was used by the BMC in June, has increased from 35 to 71 per cent.

The BMC didn’t have to fetch water from Bhatsa lake as the rains arrived and the stock in Bhatsa increased from merely one per cent to around 10 per cent. Interestingly, last year, the lakes had 13 per cent stock on July 3, while in 2021, the stock was 20 per cent. The capacity of lakes was full at the end of the monsoon (September 30) in 2021 and 2022. The BMC administration is not ready to review its decision on the water cut.

“We will review the situation next week,” said civic chief I S Chahal. “The rain in the catchment area of lakes has already receded and 17 per cent is not enough stock. We have to wait for another few days to roll back the cut. It all depends upon the rain activity,” said Purushottam Malavade, chief of the hydraulic engineering department.

Water stock in lakes on July 3

2023 - 17 per cent

2022 - 13 per cent

2021 - 20 per cent

Full capacity: 14.47 lakh million litres