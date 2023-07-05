Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police

Family claims he is mentally unwell, neighbour believes ‘humble and polite’ 34-year-old has been framed

Hirji Govindji building in Nagpada from where the accused was held

Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, the first person arrested by the NIA in an ISIS-linked terror case, had been operating out of a society right behind the Anti-Terrorist Squad’s headquarters at Nagpada in south Mumbai, officers said on Tuesday. Although officers found in his possession videos on making DIY weapons, his family claimed Tabish is mentally unwell. NIA made the arrest after receiving information from the home ministry.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made the arrest after receiving information from the home ministry about Siddiqui, 34, having incriminating material related to ISIS and that he was in touch with his handlers. On June 28, the NIA raided his rented flat in Hirji Govindji apartments located near Nagpada Police Hospital, right behind the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Tabish Nasser Siddiqui’s flat

Officers said that they found in his possession videos on making weapons at home. According to the NIA, Siddiqui was instrumental in sharing videos and other materials to other accused linked to ISIS and he even wanted to train individuals to carry out anti-national activities. As per the input, Siddiqui and other accused were recruiting and training young individuals in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and weapons, officers said.

Siddiqui’s family members, however, said that he has mental illness. One of them told mid-day, “He has been under medication for anxiety since 2020, but, he recently quit taking the medicines. We don’t know what the officers are talking about.” Even a neighbour and the watchman refused to believe that he was involved in terror activities. People in the area said that Tabish looked after his father’s business of making pipelines.



NIA officers leave the court with Siddiqui, on Tuesday

A 54-year-old neighbour, speaking on condition of anonymity, told mid-day he was shocked about Siddiqui’s arrest. “Siddiqui is humble and polite, and a family man. He performed namaz five times a day. I believe that Siddiqui never even hurled abuses at anyone. I feel that he has been falsely framed by the agency,” he said. Siddiqui has been living in the society since he was a child, he said, adding that he lives with wife, a daughter, and his parents.

The watchman of the society agreed with the neighbours and said, “I have been looking after this premises for quite a long time. I have seen Siddiqui go out for Namaz five times a day. On July 3, the NIA officers came here and raided their house for a second time. They left only around 8.30 pm. The family has been devastated.” The wife of the flat owner told mid-day, “We know nothing about Siddiqui or his family. Our job was to only collect rent. We did not know what the family did or how many members lived in the flat.”

2 yrs

Duration for which he allegedly worked for ISIS