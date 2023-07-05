Breaking News
Padagha’s stigma: This time it is an outsider, but...

Updated on: 05 July,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Padagha
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

...we are still profiled and are constantly under police scanner and often raided at the drop of a hat, say fed up villagers

The entrance to Padagha village. Pic/Rajesh Gupta


This twin village of 14,000 residents in Bhiwandi is back in the news with the recent arrest of two suspects who settled there just seven months ago. The villagers who are trying hard to get rid of the tag of ‘Village of Terrorists’ since the arrest of one of their locals, Saqib Nachan, in the Mumbai bomb blasts, are upset about how they are constantly under the scanner.

bhiwandi mumbai police National Investigation Agency isis mumbai news mumbai

