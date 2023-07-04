Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!

Cops register case against a transporter for making off with the ZDM 3 locomotive that powers the Shimla-Kalka toy train for alleged lack of payment of bills

The ZDM 3 is a narrow-gauge locomotive. Representation pic

A Railway locomotive worth Rs 5 crore has gone missing after being taken into possession illegally by the contractor who was appointed to transport it from Kalka in Haryana to Mumbai. Recently, the Wadala TT police registered an offence against the contractor and teams have been formed to locate the missing engine.