Mumbai: Lake levels in 7 reservoirs that supply water to the city at 22.80 pc

In the absence of extended periods of heavy rain, the water level in the lakes that supply the city with water has barely risen by a few inches. The aggregate lake levels of Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide drinking water to the city are now 22.80 per cent.

Per the data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai were 3,29,992 million litres of water on Wednesday or 22.80 per cent. The water level at the same period in 2023 and 2022 was 27.65 per cent and 50.32 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai obtains water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data supplied by the city authorities, Tansa's water level is 45.98 per cent. Modak-Sagar now has 37.03 per cent of its water stock available. In Middle Vaitarna 22.80 per cent, Upper Vaitarna per cent, Bhatsa 21.57 per cent, Vehar 42.50 per cent, and Tulsi at 61.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to intermittent rainfall on Friday morning leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The traffic had slowed down as well. The downpour has caused major waterlogging in various parts of the city, especially low-lying areas like Sion, requiring authorities to detour traffic, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, between 7 am and 8 am, certain sections of Mumbai received more than 15 mm of rain. Waterlogging also occurred on the Andheri underground, which connects the Andheri and Jogeshwari train stations, impeding commuter flow in the Western suburbs.

At 8 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai issued a "Nowcast" warning, predicting "intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours". The IMD also predicted "moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs" with the chance of "very heavy rainfall at isolated places" over the next 24 hours, the report added.

A civic official stated that a high tide of 3.87 metres is forecast in the Arabian Sea around 4.09 pm High tides paired with heavy rainfall might cause floods in Mumbai, a city prone to such problems due to its saucer-shaped terrain, which prevents water from flowing into the sea.

In the 24 hours preceding up to 8 am on Friday, Mumbai's island city received an average rainfall of 93.16 mm. According to a civic official, the rainfall in eastern and western Mumbai was 66.03 mm and 78.93 mm, respectively.

Due to waterlogging in Sion, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has redirected three bus lines since 7.50 a.m. While Western Railway and Central Railway, which operate Mumbai's local trains, said on X (previously Twitter) that its suburban services were "running," commuters reported some delays, despite the fact that there was no water on the tracks.