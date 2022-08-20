Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 96.38 per cent

As per the BMC on August 20, the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai have 13,94,986 million litres of water of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. The water level in the lakes was 85.34 per cent during this time last year and 87.20 per cent in 2020.As per the BMC on August 20, the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai have

Modak Sagar. File Pic

Mumbai has been witnessing moderate rainfall for the past couple of days. The water level in some of the reservoirs are yet to reach the 100 per cent mark. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Saturday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 96.38 per cent.

Mumbai gets water from reservoirs including Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the BMC on August 20, the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai have 13,94,986 million litres of water of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. The water level in the lakes was 85.34 per cent during this time last year and 87.20 per cent in 2020.

As per the data, as on August 20, the water level in Modak-Sagar is 100.15 per cent, at Tansa 98.93 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 95.13 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 94.69 per cent, Bhatsa 95.91 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of water, the BMC data mentioned.

