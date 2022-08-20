Mumbai to receive light to moderate rain on August 20

Mumbai is expected to have generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. A high tide of 3.17 meter is expected at 6:22am and a low tide of 2.60 meter is expected at 12:30pm.

Representation Pic

Mumbai witnessed light showers on Saturday morning. Most parts of the city received light rainfall with occasional spells of showers. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 to 48 hours. In its forecast for Saturday, IMD has reportedly sounded a yellow alert for north and south Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, predicting heavy rainfall in isolated areas. An orange alert for Vidarbha has also been issued, predicting thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the officials, Mumbai is expected to have generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. A high tide of 3.17 meter is expected at 6:22am and a low tide of 2.60 meter is expected at 12:30pm. The next high tide during the day on August 20 on 2.99 meters is expected at 5:16pm.

Also Read: Mumbai: Expect more rain this weekend

In the last 24 hours Mumbai has received an average rainfall. The central Mumbai received 5.69 mm rainfall, whereas, the eastern suburbs of the city received 13.82 mm rainfall. The western suburbs received 14.70 mm of rainfall from 8am on August 19 to 8am on August 20.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal